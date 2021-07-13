Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TENB) General Counsel Sells 1,869 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

