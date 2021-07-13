Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NYSE:TTEK) President Sells 13,457 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NYSE:TTEK) President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17.

TTEK opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.51 and a 12 month high of $144.77.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

