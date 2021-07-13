Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Sells 1,223 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Jesse G. Singh sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

The AZEK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 1,085,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

