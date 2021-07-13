Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Director Sells 18,651 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 18,651 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $950,081.94.

Shares of NYSE:JYNT traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 325,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,904. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $89.69.

Get The Joint alerts:

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.