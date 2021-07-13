Insider Selling: The ODP Co. (NYSE:ODP) EVP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

The ODP Co. (NYSE:ODP) EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $244,475.00.

NYSE:ODP traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 172,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

