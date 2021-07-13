Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) CFO Sells 10,566 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $116,754.30.

Tyler Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tyler Loy sold 3,404 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $37,886.52.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tyler Loy sold 20,000 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $250,400.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.