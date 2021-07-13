Insider Selling: Unico American Co. (NYSE:UNAM) Major Shareholder Sells 4,874 Shares of Stock

Unico American Co. (NYSE:UNAM) major shareholder Ambina Partners Llc sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $22,469.14. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ambina Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of Unico American stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50.

Shares of UNAM opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Unico American Co. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

