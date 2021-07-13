Insider Selling: Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) Insider Sells 2,800,000 Shares of Stock

Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) insider Andrew Robert Blazye sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90).

Andrew Robert Blazye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Andrew Robert Blazye bought 22,842,784 shares of Universe Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,142,139.20 ($1,492,212.18).

Shares of LON UNG traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 5,697,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The firm has a market cap of £13.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.41. Universe Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

