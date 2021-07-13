Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Director Sells 195,388 Shares of Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 195,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,942.96.
Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,734. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32.
About Vertex Energy
