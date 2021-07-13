Insider Selling: Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Director Sells 195,388 Shares of Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTNR) Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 195,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $2,035,942.96.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,734. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

