Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NYSE:ZION) SVP Sells 5,407 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NYSE:ZION) SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47.

NYSE ZION traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 1,062,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,462. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

