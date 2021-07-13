Insider Selling: ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Major Shareholder Sells 381,161 Shares of Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) major shareholder Redd Willis sold 381,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $8,107,294.47. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ZIP stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. 404,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter Company Profile

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

