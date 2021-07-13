Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 4,546 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at $247,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $79,327.70.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $130,307.91.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90.

ZUO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 828,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zuora by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after buying an additional 333,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zuora by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.