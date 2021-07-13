Insider Selling: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Sells 12,669 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZYME stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 254,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,165. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $127,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

