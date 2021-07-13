Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Up 75.6% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $8,295.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 75.6% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,124,446 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

