Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. Insperity has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

