Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) is Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up 2.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Insulet worth $96,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $72,965,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 754.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,052,000 after buying an additional 186,301 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.23.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD traded down $5.89 on Tuesday, hitting $269.75. 2,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $185.24 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,120.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

