Insureum (ISR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126,506.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Insureum has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $126,506.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

