Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$190.67.

Intact Financial stock traded down C$0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$170.36. 219,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,987. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.70 and a 12-month high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$30.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.5459018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

