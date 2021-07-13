Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$190.67.
Intact Financial stock traded down C$0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$170.36. 219,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,987. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$131.70 and a 12-month high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$30.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.25.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
