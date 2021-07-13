Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.10.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.31. The company had a trading volume of 90,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.