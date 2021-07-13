Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBKR stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $39,742,200 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

