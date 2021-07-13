Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 8,587 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.35 million and a PE ratio of 41.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.

In other news, insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

