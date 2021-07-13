Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,177 ($28.44). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,169 ($28.34), with a volume of 251,630 shares changing hands.

ICP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,359.67 ($30.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,133.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

