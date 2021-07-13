International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 280 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

IAG traded down GBX 2.93 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 174.07 ($2.27). 17,821,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,788,717. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

