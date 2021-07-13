International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

