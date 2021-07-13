International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

International Paper has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IP stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,934. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

