International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.
International Paper has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
IP stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,934. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.
In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
