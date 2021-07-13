Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISRG opened at $959.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $566.21 and a 1-year high of $960.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $868.51.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

