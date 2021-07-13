Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.01 and last traded at $92.01. Approximately 1,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.47.

