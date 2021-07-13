Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

