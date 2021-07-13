Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. 565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

