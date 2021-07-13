Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) shares fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.09 and last traded at $76.09. 4,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 30,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.