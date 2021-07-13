Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 576,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco worth $39,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVZ stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

