Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

IVZ stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.