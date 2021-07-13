Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $365.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $362.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

