Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $365.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,409,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $362.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

