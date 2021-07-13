Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 135.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $362.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $362.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

