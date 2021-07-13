Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.68 and last traded at $137.70. Approximately 4,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49.

