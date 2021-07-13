Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Trading Down 2.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $63.96. Approximately 1,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52.

