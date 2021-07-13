Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $66.39. Approximately 1,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.26.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.