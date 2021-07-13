Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 293.10 ($3.83), with a volume of 869,872 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 294.27. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). Also, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total transaction of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). Insiders sold a total of 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695 in the last ninety days.

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.