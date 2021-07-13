Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ocado Group (OCDO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ocado Group (LON: OCDO) recently:

7/6/2021 – Ocado Group had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/6/2021 – Ocado Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Ocado Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,825 ($36.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,813 ($36.75).

Shares of LON OCDO traded down GBX 27.57 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,911.43 ($24.97). 854,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,593. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,940.11. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

