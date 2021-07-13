Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently:

7/3/2021 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

7/1/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

6/23/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PTON stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 798,100 shares valued at $89,182,704. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

