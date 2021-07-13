iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DFVS)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13.

