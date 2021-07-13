IQeon Price Reaches $1.76 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00005364 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $501,056.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQeon has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00052623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00887930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005343 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

