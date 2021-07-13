Iridium Communications (IRDM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

