IRISnet (IRIS) Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $71.54 million and $2.38 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00116572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00152641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,570.47 or 1.00416916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.40 or 0.00935414 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,027,583,967 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,658,074 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

