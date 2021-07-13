iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.13 and last traded at $86.13. 2,682,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,745,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.