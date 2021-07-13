iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,717,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 14,208,231 shares.The stock last traded at $145.00 and had previously closed at $146.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

