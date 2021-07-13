iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,544 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.