iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 264.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212,257 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 520,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,307,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

