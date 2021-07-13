iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after acquiring an additional 586,697 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,710,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,815 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 9,370,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,544,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 770,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

